Florida State football turning focus towards season opener against LSU

By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The start of a highly anticipated season is just over a week away for the Florida State football team, and as the Seminoles creep closer to that opener against LSU, the focus is slowly shifting towards the Bayou Bengals.

Head coach Mike Norvell said the Seminoles got a lot of scout work in Thursday as they look ahead to that Labor Day Weekend match-up. Big test for the guys Friday, as practice will be a mock game, meaning lower impact physically, but what coach said is more intense mentally, as they work through everything that could show up in that top ten match-up with the Tigers.

“It’s one of the most important days of fall camp,” he said Thursday. “When you get this close, you’ve implemented a lot of schemes, you’ve tried to introduce concepts, you’ve tried to do a lot of different things to help guys understand situations an tomorrow you have to apply it. Just trying to enforce communication, force the understanding, make sure guys know how important it is to be locked in to whatever can show up.”

Sunday, September 3rd, that’s gameday for the Noles against LSU in Orlando.

