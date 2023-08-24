Tell Me Something Good
Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Thomas County Central’s Tre’Von Pringle

By Alison Posey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tre’Von Pringle beat out two other plays to bring home the hardware for our very first Football Friday Night Play of the Week of the year.

Pringle scored the first touchdown over Cairo, a touchdown that would eventually lead to a 38-nothing win, and Jacket Nation showing up to vote him this week’s winner for Play of the Week.

“I had to go up and get the ball, had to come up with the first touchdown of the season,” said Pringle. “I had to let everybody know I’m the dude! Thankful for all the supporters and everybody who supports the Jackets.”

Pringle received a plaque for his big win. The next three Play of the Week nominee will be unveiled Friday night during Football Friday Night. Voting will start Friday and continue through Sunday, with the winner being announced on Thursday.

