‘I’m excited to be a ‘Nole’: Thousands of freshmen move into Florida State University

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nests are emptied and dorms have filled up as students have settled in at Florida State University.

FSU welcomed thousands of first-year students on campus Thursday for what’s been a busy move-in day. Some students traveled hundreds of miles and they’re eager for this next chapter of their lives while others said they’re nervous about the new set of responsibilities.

“It’s been a lot of like making sure I have everything,” said FSU incoming freshman Alaina Babb. “Pulling up it all hit me and I’m so excited to be here, I’m so excited to be a ‘Nole and it’s going to be a great four years.”

Boxed belongings and dorm decorations were all packed into crates and wheeled up to dorms at FSU. The university had 75,000 applicants for first-year students this year, and of those, 6,000 freshmen were admitted, a spokesperson said. A few of the most popular majors for the incoming class are business, engineering and psychology.

For Alexandra Willis, she’s double majoring in dance and business. She shared how she feels about the year ahead.

“I’m mostly looking forward to the freedom, that’s for sure, but I’m a little bit nervous about my time management,” Willis said. “But it’ll be good for me to work on that by myself.”

This day marks a huge milestone for students, but also for parents who have supported them along the way. Between the hustle and bustle of the big day, parents soaked up the last few hours they could before leaving their children behind.

For parents Shab and Christine Babb, they said goodbye to their daughter, Alaina, and left her words of encouragement for the next four years.

“She has everything in her that she needs, just always dig deep for what she knows is right,” Christine Babb said. “She’s a great kid, she’s amazing, smart, intelligent and kind so I hope she always falls back on those things that translate to who she is.”

This year’s freshman class holds an average GPA of 4.4, with students from all 50 states, all 67 counties in Florida, and 61 countries. The university officially starts classes on Monday, August 28, and there’s an array of welcome events happening on campus now through September 3.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.