Man accused of axe attack, deadly shooting in court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused in an axe attack and deadly shooting made his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning.

39-year-old Cory Tanner was appointed a public defender and ordered to be held without bond until trial.

He was also ordered to have no contact with three victims, who court documents say witnessed the murder and were ordered to the ground at gunpoint as Tanner fled the scene.

Newly filed court papers show the deadly shooting happened in a homeless camp in the woods near the corner of Fred George Road and Old Bainbridge Road.

Arrest papers say an argument between Tanner and another man escalated, with Tanner hitting the man with a bucket and the man punching him back. Arrest papers go on to say Tanner left and later returned with a gun.

Witnesses told police Tanner pulled the trigger three or four times, but nothing happened. When Tanner fired again, arrest papers say, the bullet hit the man in the head.

Arrest papers say Tanner then forced the witnesses to the ground at gunpoint and left on a scooter.

The newly filed court records do not have details of an axe attack earlier the same day. Tanner is a suspect in that attack too, according to Tallahassee Police.

