Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

New look Warriors showing effort at Aucilla Christian

Aucilla Christian and Munroe get set for their Football Friday Night showdown.
Aucilla Christian and Munroe get set for their Football Friday Night showdown.(Ryan Kelly)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - As the FHSAA football regular season begins this Friday one of the most interesting cases in the 1R classification will be the Aucilla Christian Warriors. ACA has great roster numbers for a school their size but yet find themselves replacing a good bit of production from 2022′s 7-3 campaign including star tailback Jace Grant.

The Warriors are fresh off a 20-7 win over Fullington Academy in their kickoff classic and now have their sights set on Halifax Academy from Daytona Beach. Coach Colby Roberts admits his team is still more run heavy than he would like after alluding to wanting to switch to a more balanced attack last month at Four Quarters Online Media Days but still believes his squad is making good progress and will continue to do so if they keep the same work ethic.

“I was complimenting their effort and that’s always a good thing,” said Roberts after reviewing film of Friday’s preseason victory. “Obviously first game there’s plenty of things to work on and that’s what we did in film session, now we’re on the field trying to tweak those things and again the effort is there and you can’t replace that. We told them we can fix the other things, keep the effort where it is and big things are going to happen this year.”

ACA will host Halifax at Warrior Memorial Field on Friday with kickoff set for 7:00 PM.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the...
Two men shot dead near Dade Street rec center in Tallahassee late Tuesday
Police are working to figure out who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning.
Officers investigate fatal West Tennessee Street hit-and-run
The Centre of Tallahassee Mall sold in online foreclosure auction
Centre of Tallahassee auctioned off, sold to lender
A look inside barbershop conversations on how to steer young people away from violence
A look inside barbershop conversations on steering young people away from violence
Florida State volleyball player follows her dreams at Florida State
Florida State volleyball player follows her dreams at Florida State

Latest News

The Valdosta State football team is battling through the grind of fall camp.
Valdosta State battling through the grind of fall camp
Florida State volleyball player follows her dreams at Florida State
Florida State volleyball player follows her dreams at Florida State
Florida State volleyball player follows her dreams at Florida State
Florida State volleyball player follows her dreams at Florida State
Florida A&M continues to work on themselves as fall camp rolls on.
Florida A&M continuing to work on themselves as fall camp rolls on