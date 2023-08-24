New look Warriors showing effort at Aucilla Christian

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) - As the FHSAA football regular season begins this Friday one of the most interesting cases in the 1R classification will be the Aucilla Christian Warriors. ACA has great roster numbers for a school their size but yet find themselves replacing a good bit of production from 2022′s 7-3 campaign including star tailback Jace Grant.

The Warriors are fresh off a 20-7 win over Fullington Academy in their kickoff classic and now have their sights set on Halifax Academy from Daytona Beach. Coach Colby Roberts admits his team is still more run heavy than he would like after alluding to wanting to switch to a more balanced attack last month at Four Quarters Online Media Days but still believes his squad is making good progress and will continue to do so if they keep the same work ethic.

“I was complimenting their effort and that’s always a good thing,” said Roberts after reviewing film of Friday’s preseason victory. “Obviously first game there’s plenty of things to work on and that’s what we did in film session, now we’re on the field trying to tweak those things and again the effort is there and you can’t replace that. We told them we can fix the other things, keep the effort where it is and big things are going to happen this year.”

ACA will host Halifax at Warrior Memorial Field on Friday with kickoff set for 7:00 PM.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.