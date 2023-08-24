Organizers hope Prayer Summit helps to stop gun violence in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In order to try and stop gun violence in Tallahassee, more than a dozen churches are coming together this weekend for a community-wide prayer summit.

Organizers are calling it the ‘United Prayer Summit’ and it will take place at the Moon on Lafayette Street on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Two of the individuals instrumental in putting it on, Anna Johnson-Riedel and Dr. Arnett Moore joined Ben and Katie Kaplan during Thursday’s Eyewitness News at 4 to discuss the upcoming gathering and the difference they hope it can make.

