Something Good - Good Karma Project rescues dogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one comes with puppy eyes!

It’s a success story out of Gadsden County from the Good Karma Project, which rescues animals from shelters that need urgent vet care.

This is one of their most recent cases, a shepherd mix named Hershey who had a broken femur.

The nonprofit picked him up, got his leg treated and he is now up and about!

