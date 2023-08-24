Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Good Karma Project rescues dogs

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This one comes with puppy eyes!

It’s a success story out of Gadsden County from the Good Karma Project, which rescues animals from shelters that need urgent vet care.

This is one of their most recent cases, a shepherd mix named Hershey who had a broken femur.

The nonprofit picked him up, got his leg treated and he is now up and about!

