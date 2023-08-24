Staying hot closer to home with more activity in the tropics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Still hot today. It should be a little less humid, so there are no advisories currently. But it’s still going to be hot and uncomfortable out. Highs will be near 100, again. And more of the same tomorrow.

This weekend, the heat continues with high temperatures once again near 100 degrees.

Rain chances today stay very slim, with only a few showers & storms possible heading into the weekend. Better rain chances will arrive next week, and so will slightly cooler temperatures.

We are monitoring an area of low pressure that currently has a 50% chance of tropical development over the next several days. Still a bit of watching and waiting to see how it develops once it crosses into the northwestern Caribbean Sea. If it were to develop, it would not reach the Gulf until early next week.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

