Tallahassee man accused in axe attack, shooting set to have first court appearance Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused in an axe attack and deadly shooting has just been booked into the Leon County Jail.

Cory Tanner, 39, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Panama City on Saturday. He was in the Bay County Jail until earlier Wednesday.

A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George in northeast Tallahassee, Fla. (Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

He’s facing charges of murder and aggravated assault for back-to-back attacks last Thursday. Both happened in the woods near the corner of Fred George Road and Old Bainbridge Road.

Tanner will make his first court appearance in Tallahassee this Thursday morning.

