Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Tallahassee man accused in axe attack, shooting set to have first court appearance Thursday

Cory Tanner was arrested Saturday in Panama City
Tallahassee man accused in axe attack set to have first court appearance Thursday
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused in an axe attack and deadly shooting has just been booked into the Leon County Jail.

Cory Tanner, 39, was arrested by U.S. marshals in Panama City on Saturday. He was in the Bay County Jail until earlier Wednesday.

A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred...
A manhunt is underway and law enforcement is on the scene near Old Bainbridge Road and Fred George in northeast Tallahassee, Fla.(Katie Kaplan/WCTV)

He’s facing charges of murder and aggravated assault for back-to-back attacks last Thursday. Both happened in the woods near the corner of Fred George Road and Old Bainbridge Road.

Tanner will make his first court appearance in Tallahassee this Thursday morning.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the...
Two men shot dead near Dade Street rec center in Tallahassee late Tuesday
'I'm upset:' Superintendent says changes are coming after Rickards vs. Leon game was shut down
‘I’m upset:’ Superintendent says changes are coming after Rickards vs. Leon game was shut down
Tallahassee man sentenced in killing of Rickards High student
Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Rickards student on 18th birthday
Amazon fulfillment center
Tallahassee’s Amazon fulfillment center now in operation, according to spokesperson
Police are working to figure out who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning.
Officers investigate fatal West Tennessee Street hit-and-run

Latest News

Organizers hope Prayer Summit helps to stop gun violence in Tallahassee
Organizers hope Prayer Summit helps to stop gun violence in Tallahassee
Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the...
Two men shot dead near Dade Street rec center in Tallahassee late Tuesday
Data breach of Gadsden County court records
Gadsden County court records at center of data breach
Tallahassee man sentenced in killing of Rickards High student
Man sentenced to life in prison after killing Rickards student on 18th birthday