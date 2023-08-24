Thomas County Central students to help produce national stream of THS-TCC game

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - This Friday marks week two of the GHSA football regular season, but there’s nothing regular about the matchup that will happen under the lights that night on Jackson Street.

Thomasville will pay a visit to their most hated of rivals in Thomas County Central for the 56th meeting between the Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets, however the guys that put on the helmets and pads aren’t the only students preparing for this big time rivalry.

This year’s game will be streamed nationally on pay-per-view by Hudl, but when fans at home see the live shots from The Jackets’ Nest on Friday they’ll actually be looking through the lenses of students. Thomas County Central’s audio/video production department will oversee onsite production, providing valuable experience and a national platform for students hoping to show both their talent and potential.

“They were going to bring a crew and do their own production but we sent them some samples of some of the stuff our kids have produced because our kids run all the cameras and all the equipment inside the stadium,” said Randy Young, who has served as Central’s radio voice and head of the TCCHS’ A/V department for over three decades.

“They were so impressed with it they said we’ll just use what you guys are doing... They felt like it was an opportunity to showcase South Georgia football and also an opportunity to show off a program here at the high school that’s really special and really unique. It’s an opportunity for these kids to make a statement about what they do as well.”

Portions of the pay-per-view broadcast will go to support Thomas County Central. Kickoff of the Rose City Rivalry is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM.

