Valdosta State battling through the grind of fall camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kick-off is a week and half out for the Valdosta State football team, a team with something to prove.

That’s why head coach Tremaine Jackson rebuilt this team in the offseason, creating depth the number one priority. He said that depth has made sure fall camp has stayed up-tempo, when someone gets banged up, it’s truly been next man up.

Coach told us they’re not where they need to be, but they’re in a better position than they were last fall. Camp’s been a grind, and it’s been that way on purpose.

“This is not a side job, this is a full time deal with where we’re trying to go, very proud of our kids and the way they’ve responded,” he said Wednesday. “All I know is we’ve had our head to the ground, trying to get better and get this product together and prove to not our community and not our fans, but to ourselves that we’re a good football team. I’ve been very proud of our kids and their attitudes, but I am eager to see us play against somebody else and I know they are too.”

Coach said they will start to look ahead to their first game on Thursday. That first game? At home against Point, September 2nd.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.