Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

A very hot weekend is ahead before better rain chances next week

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has a tropics update and your upcoming weekend forecast.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heat advisory will be in effect for portions of the Big Bend on Friday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values above 105 degrees in some spots. Rain chances still remain slim.

High temperatures this weekend will reach well into the upper 90s with some spots hitting that triple-digit mark. A few showers & storms will be possible this weekend.

Rain chances increase by Monday, and stay relatively high through Wednesday. This is due to an upper-level trough creating more favorable ingredients for shower & thunderstorm development, as well as a potential area of low pressure entering the Gulf. Temperatures will back down into the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin continues to intensify. It will track toward Bermuda over the next several days. We are continuing to closely monitor a broad area of low pressure located in Central America that currently has a 60% chance of forming into a tropical system in the Gulf over the next seven days.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the...
Two men shot dead near Dade Street rec center in Tallahassee late Tuesday
Police are working to figure out who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning.
Officers investigate fatal West Tennessee Street hit-and-run
The Centre of Tallahassee Mall sold in online foreclosure auction
Centre of Tallahassee auctioned off, sold to lender
A look inside barbershop conversations on how to steer young people away from violence
A look inside barbershop conversations on steering young people away from violence
Experts believe a baby dolphin picked up and held out of water for an Instagram photo died as a...
Baby dolphin dead after being held out of water for Instagram photo, experts say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has a tropics update and your upcoming weekend forecast.
Mike's Forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola is talking more heat and clues us in on the latest from the tropics.
Staying hot closer to home with more activity in the tropics
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola is talking more heat and clues us in on the latest from the tropics.
Rob's Forecast
More dangerous heat through the end of your workweek. Only small chances for showers.
If you are looking for cooler weather, there is not much relief on the way