A very hot weekend is ahead before better rain chances next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A heat advisory will be in effect for portions of the Big Bend on Friday. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index values above 105 degrees in some spots. Rain chances still remain slim.

High temperatures this weekend will reach well into the upper 90s with some spots hitting that triple-digit mark. A few showers & storms will be possible this weekend.

Rain chances increase by Monday, and stay relatively high through Wednesday. This is due to an upper-level trough creating more favorable ingredients for shower & thunderstorm development, as well as a potential area of low pressure entering the Gulf. Temperatures will back down into the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Franklin continues to intensify. It will track toward Bermuda over the next several days. We are continuing to closely monitor a broad area of low pressure located in Central America that currently has a 60% chance of forming into a tropical system in the Gulf over the next seven days.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.