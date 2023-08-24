Water to be turned off in Chattahoochee early Thursday for repairs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Chattahoochee announced to residents that officials will shut off water in some areas early Thursday as they work on repairs to a water main.

The shut-off will take place Thursday at about 7:30 a.m., the city said in a statement. It will be in the following areas:

Chattahoochee Street

Brent Street

North Main Street

Pine Street

Officials warned residents to expect the water to be turned off for approximately 3 hours.

“Please plan accordingly and we thank you for your patience,” the city said in a statement.

