What’s Brewing - Bike Rodeo in Tallahassee

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - BSA Troop 118 G is holding a Bike Rodeo in Tallahassee on Saturday.

The event is at the Blessed Sacrament Church and Trinity Catholic School parking lot.

This is a fun event for the whole family.

There will be free snow cones, bike safety demonstrations, a bike rodeo course and free bike helmets.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 26.

