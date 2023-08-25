Blueprint approves $12 million plan for Northeast Park, construction coming in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new park will soon be coming to the Northeast side of Tallahassee.

The Northeast Park will be built on 50 acres of land off Centerville Road, right next to Roberts Elementary School. After months of back and forth, city and county commissioners agreed to a plan at Thursday’s Blueprint meeting to move forward with the park.

Discussions lasted nearly three hours.

Several Northeast Tallahassee residents spoke in support of the park, saying they have to drive their kids across town because there aren’t any athletic fields in the area.

“We do not have enough athletic fields for our children,” said one person during a public comment period. “And that’s why I’m here today. I’m here for the children. Probably not going to be my children, potentially depending on how long it takes these things to get built, but for all of the future children and all of the people that are moving here to Tallahassee.”

Initially, Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch pushed for allocating an additional $6 million for the project. This would upgrade the park from two multi-use fields to four, and add lighting to basketball, pickleball and volleyball courts so they could be used after dark. It would also allow for a concessions building, maintenance building and shade structures.

“The right thing to do is to support this park’s full funding,” Welch said. “It’s needed unquestionably. It’s designed perfectly fine. Any criticisms of its design I think are just subjective.”

Welch said he’s gotten hundreds of emails from Northeast Tallahassee residents who support the park.

District Two County Commissioner Christian Caban has been a vocal critic of allocating more money to the park. He pushed back on Welch’s comments, questioning whether an additional $6 million should go to district four.

“Kids in my district, they drive 30 minutes to go to the grocery store,” Caban said. “Kids in my district don’t even have a bus route. You want to talk about food deserts in my district, and what district four has versus district two? It’s just unacceptable.”

After extensive discussion, Welch compromised, making a motion to move forward with the $12 million park plan, with the addition of a shade structure and concession stand. Commissioners approved that motion unanimously.

City staff expect construction on the park to begin sometime in 2024.

Later at Thursday’s meeting, commissioners elected Mayor Pro-Tem Dianne Williams-Cox to be the Intergovernmental Agency vice chair. Commissioner Porter made a motion to nominate Commissioner Matlow, but the motion failed.

Commissioners didn’t have time to approve the Blueprint budget at Thursday’s meeting but will come back to the issue at a future meeting.

