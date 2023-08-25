Charlie Adelson’s trial could last three weeks or more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Charlie Adelson is still on track to stand trial in October for the murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

Adelson was in court Friday morning for a pre-trial hearing. He’s accused in a murder for hire plot that resulted in Markel being shot and killed as he pulled into the driveway of his Betton Hills home in July 2014.

Attorneys firmed up deadlines for Adelson’s upcoming trial which is scheduled to start with jury selection on Monday, October 23rd.

Jury selection could last three to five days, attorneys estimate, and testimony could begin as early as Thursday, October 26th.

The trial is expected to wrap up by November 9th, but Adelson’s attorney told the judge the length of his case would depend on the witnesses and evidence presented by the state.

“I have a little bit anxiety and concern that we might go long,” defense attorney Daniel Rashbaum said. “It depends on what happens in their case what our case looks like, but I wanted to alert the court that I think our case could be lengthy and I think our case could our case could go a week, 5 or 6 days of testimony, so I just want to give the court a heads up on that.”

The entire hearing lasted six and a half minutes. There was no discussion of evidence, witnesses, or whether co-defendant and ex-girlfriend Katherine Magbanua would be testifying against Adelson.

Magbanua has already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison in connection to Markel’s murder, but met with prosecutors behind closed doors just months later for what court documents describe as a “proffer.”

Any pre-trial motions and lists of experts, exhibits and witnesses are due to the court by September 22nd.

Adelson will be the fourth person tried in Markel’s murder. Magbanua and triggerman Sigfredo Garcia are serving life sentences for it. Luis Rivera was sentenced to 19 years in prison in exchange for his testimony against the others as part of a plea deal.

