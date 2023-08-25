Tell Me Something Good
Jefferson Street road work will resume Monday, seek alternative routes

Jefferson Street road work will resume Monday, seek alternative routes
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning Monday, crews will resume the Combined Sewer Separation (CSS) project on Jefferson Street. Jefferson will be closed from 7th Avenue to W. Society Avenue.

This road closure is expected to last at least 10 months or until the work is complete.

Intersections in this area will be open for traffic to cross over Jefferson Street when work is not being done at that intersection. Initially, all intersections will be open.

There will be regular updates as construction progresses and various intersections are closed for construction. This will require drivers to use alternate routes during the time of construction.

Southbound traffic should use Jackson Street or Madison Street. Northbound traffic should use Washington Street or Monroe Street. W. Society Avenue and 7th Avenue will be open to traffic during construction.

General public access to the Emergency Room will be available by way of Washington and Jackson Streets along 4th Avenue to Jefferson Street.

Traffic controls and detour signs will be placed in the area to guide drivers once construction begins.

