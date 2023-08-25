Tell Me Something Good
Man facing felony charges after 4 hour standoff with Valdosta police, injuring victim: report

The offender was later identified as Ronald Isaac, 52.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested and charged with several felonies including felony aggravated assault after a four-hour standoff on Thursday.

At approximately 3:29 a.m. on Aug. 24, VPD officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Hightower Street after a man called 911 to report that he had assaulted his girlfriend and she needed an ambulance. He also told the dispatcher that he had a gun, according to VPD.

The suspect was later identified as Ronald Isaac, 52.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 42-year-old victim hiding outside the house. She suffered multiple wounds to her head and face, according to a VPD release.

When officers tried to get Isaac to surrender, he said that he would not leave the house. Officers said they heard him moving furniture in the home in an attempt to block the doors.

VPD’s Crisis Negotiations Unit, Tactical Operations Unit and Tactical Robot Unit were called in. Crisis negotiators spoke with Issac for about four hours.

Police eventually made their way into the home and arrested Isaac without further incident.

Issac was taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, felony kidnapping and possession of a dangerous weapon during the commission of a crime.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, where she was treated and later released.

“I am proud of our members who worked together in every aspect to ensure a peaceful outcome,” VPD Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

