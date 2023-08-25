Tell Me Something Good
‘Rallying with the Bulldogs’: Morning Pep Rally kicks off at Thomasville High School

By Madison Glaser and Josh Green
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 2023 Morning Pep Rally season kicked off Friday morning at Thomasville High School.

The Bulldogs and the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets will be competing in the Rose City Rivalry for the 56th time.

To wrap up this Morning Pep Rally, WCTV presented the official Morning Pep Rally game against

Both teams head into this matchup undefeated on the year and one will stay that way after Friday night’s game in The Jackets’ Nest.

It’s safe to say this rivalry goes beyond the two end zones.

Football Friday Night Play of the Week Winner: Thomas County Central’s Tre’Von Pringle
