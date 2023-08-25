Tell Me Something Good
Rattlers begin prep for Jackson State, Orange Blossom Classic

FAMU Rattlers Head Coach Willie Simmons looks on at practice on August 24th, 2023
FAMU Rattlers Head Coach Willie Simmons looks on at practice on August 24th, 2023(Sydney Wicker | WCTV Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:47 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU has had 15 solid days in camp so far, but with the Orange Blossom Classic on the horizon, the team is ready to focus all eyes on Jackson State.

The Rattlers now shifting practice to focus on key plays and key positions to help them in their week one contest. Coach Willie Simmons knows his squad are likely to be the favorites at Hard Rock Stadium, and with the odds on their side, the Orange and Green just can’t get in their own way.

”Talent is not enough,” Said Simmons of what his team will need to break a two game skid in the OBC. “We’re a really talented team across the board at every position. We have talent, we have depth, we have speed, athleticism, everything you look for in building a team, we have it. We have to understand that’s not enough. We have to do the little things right. We have to pay attention to the details. We have to love and trust one another. Because without that, all that talent will go to waste.”

Florida A&M kicks off against JSU in Miami Gardens Sunday, September 3rd at 3 PM with the contest being broadcast on ESPN.

