Remembering Thomas County Central’s “Repeat on Jackson Street” 30 years later

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville has always prided itself on football.

Thomas County’s seat has had a love affair with America’s game that goes back over a century, but in 1993 if you took the pulse of the sport you’d find its heart beating in the Rose City.

“I don’t know that any community has had anything quite like it,” Said longtime Thomas County Central radio voice Randy Young of the talent being produced by the South Georgia town. “Whenever you’ve got three national champions being represented with Eric Curry, Shawn Jones and Charlie [Ward] at that point hadn’t won a national championship but was well on his way.”

While the rest of the nation was getting acquainted with the town’s most famous alumni, the county of just under 40,000 at the time was doing what it usually does, dreaming of another trophy in the case.

On one side of Jackson Street there was Thomas County Central.

The school first opening in 1958 had just won its first ever GHSA championship in 1992. Second year coach Ed Pilcher’s Yellow Jackets won nine straight games after stumbling to a 1-5 start. A mid-season turnaround Central was determined to prove was less miracle and more arrival in ‘93.

“I don’t think our kids actively think they have a fat head, but sometimes we have to bring them back down to reality and that’s what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks,” remarked Pilcher ahead of the 1993 season. Hoping his team would focus on the promise of the future and not the success of the past.

Just three miles away a team in red prepares for the same season. History’s team.

Thomasville High School. Home of Five State Titles, the 1978 National Championship, and 80 years of tradition and excellence. Winners of back-to-back region titles that had just come short of playing for state the year before. A thought that lingered within the minds of George Bobo’s upper classmen.

“With a lot of seniors we have coming back, it’s in the back of their minds. We’d like to get there again.”

Two rivals, two reputations, and one goal, but with split motivations.

One of tradition and pedigree, another of respect. A shot for Central to prove it belonged at the table.

“A lot of people including the folks downtown thought that was a fluke and I think it validated the presence of our program being respected as a state contender,” recalled Young about the doubt surrounding the Central program’s run in 1992. “

“Whenever you have a season like we did in ‘92, it’s easy for folks on the outside to look at it and say that was just luck.”

The 1993 season began and Pilcher’s Jackets would shut out Colquitt County in week one while Thomasville didn’t play. Setting the stage for the two’s traditional early season meeting. Central had lost a 21-20 heartbreak at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium a season beofre. September 10th, 1993 told a different tale.

Thomas County Central 28, Thomasville 7.

“Whenever you take on Thomasville which was one step away from playing us in ‘92 and you take care of them 28-7 which is one of the biggest victories we’d ever had over them at that point ‚” reminisced Young of TCCHS’ victory in the Rose City Rumble which snapped a four game losing streak in the series.

“It kind of made the point that we were legit.”

From there both rivals would run roughshod over South Georgia, both tasting defeat only twice after their week two meeting. Bobo’s Bulldogs would rout top ranked Dougherty in their region championship, while Central would blast rival Cairo in theirs.

Round after round the opponents in the 3A playoffs fell and the picture became more and more clear.

A rematch was on the horizon.

“Once we got past that point where we knew in the [semifinals] if both teams win, we’re going against each other, That’s when you started thinking ok, this is for real,” said Young of the rivals’ collision course.

The night of December 11th, the Rose City would get its answer in the form of both THS and TCC victories in the semifinals, and the quaint little South Georgia town turned into a frenzy.

“It did not feel like a football game,” quipped Young. “It almost felt like a family fight.”

WCTV’s cameras spent all week in both the city and the county leading up to the game, recording business painted in half red and half blue as well as residents with split allegiances.

“We always sit on opposite sides. It’s just known,” said a THS teacher of her Yellow Jacket husband to our cameras. “It keeps us from fighting, because if he sits on Thomasville’s side he’s gonna yell for Central, and I’m gonna get mad at him so we just separate.”

“You’re either for us or against us, or you just moved here, or you’ve been sleeping,” said Bobo.

“This town is going to be divided. It’s always divided once a year and the battle lines are drawn more severely now,” added Pilcher.

The matchup one long before the advent of title games in the Georgia Dome. One that would be played in town at Central.

Saturday, December 18th, 1993 at the Jackets’ Nest. The final chapter.

The collision of two rivals, two reputations and one goal...

Win.

Thomasville would strike quickly with a field goal on its opening drive but from there the two would stay neck and neck.

“That was what made that night so special,” reminisced Young of the contest. “At any point in the ballgame either team could have won it.”

But as far as the scoreboard was concerned the tide began to turn in the second quarter.

A blocked field goal would set the tone until the halftime horn. Quarterback Ricky Stacey would take the game over with 86 rushing yards, with 8:42 left in the half, TCC would finally break through.

Later in the quarter, Stacey would find the end zone himself.

HALFTIME: Thomas County Central 14, Thomasville 3.

But the tide turned yet again out of the locker room.

A muffed punt and a short field gave Dogs’ QB Evan Thompson a window to capitalize and the Jackets began to hold on for dear life.

Thomas County Central 14, Thomasville 10.

”You ran out of finger nails to chew so you’d start chewing on toe nails,” joked Young of the tense nature of the game “It’s literally that nerve wracking, because what you’ve got there is a situation where you not only feel like you’re playing for a state championship, you’re playing for validation of your program, and your school, and really your community.”

Thomasville would get the ball with under eight left in the game, as Thompson would engineer a drive that would go inside the two minute mark and down with goal to go.

A trophy and a reputation in the balance.

Fourth and a yard.

Fourth and game.

The Yellow Jacket defense would deny THS at the goal line, turning the ball over on downs. the Jackets would take an intentional safety to ensure Thomasville didn’t have enough time to drive the field. The clock hits zero, the fans hit the field and taking the goal posts with them. Thomas County Central had done the unthinkable. Winning the first and only GHSA title between two crosstown rivals, repeating as 3A champs and most importantly sending a message off Jackson Street and beyond…

We belong.

FINAL: Thomas County Central 14, Thomasville 10.

”When the ball game was over I think everyone wearing the Blue and Gold finally looked in the mirror and said we really belong,” remarked Young of the importance of the win. “I think the folks downtown kind of tipped their cap and said ‘ok you guys are for real.’”

Today both the Bulldogs and the Yellow Jackets are considered Georgia football royalty. Each have five titles to their name, but one that stands out among them all on a fateful night once upon a time in the Rose City.

”There were so many so many strings attached to it, so many emotions attached to it and I don’t know that can ever be replicated again,” said Young of the once in a lifetime moment. “It really was a very, very special moment in time that will live forever around this community.”

