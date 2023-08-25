Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Something Good - Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue revamps playground fire engine

Something Good - Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue revamps playground fire engine
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some little heroes in the making!

Lowndes County Fire Rescue unveiled a new fire truck on the playground a while back, but when they visited again in May, they noticed it was a little well-loved as they say.

So, they spent the summer revamping it with every shift putting in some time. The front even features an official Lowndes County Fire Rescue seal!

Now, the students are already enjoying their very own Engine 20!

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the...
Two men shot dead near Dade Street rec center in Tallahassee late Tuesday
Police are working to figure out who left the scene of a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday morning.
Officers investigate fatal West Tennessee Street hit-and-run
The Centre of Tallahassee Mall sold in online foreclosure auction
Centre of Tallahassee auctioned off, sold to lender
A look inside barbershop conversations on how to steer young people away from violence
A look inside barbershop conversations on steering young people away from violence
Experts believe a baby dolphin picked up and held out of water for an Instagram photo died as a...
Baby dolphin dead after being held out of water for Instagram photo, experts say

Latest News

Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
‘I’m excited to be a ‘Nole’: Thousands of freshmen move into Florida State University
Something Good - Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue revamps playground fire engine
Something Good - Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue revamps playground fire engine
Blueprint approves $12 million plan for Northeast Park
Blueprint approves $12 million plan for Northeast Park, construction coming in 2024
City and county leadership approve new northeast park
City and county leadership approve new northeast park