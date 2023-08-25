Something Good - Lowndes Co. Fire Rescue revamps playground fire engine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Some little heroes in the making!

Lowndes County Fire Rescue unveiled a new fire truck on the playground a while back, but when they visited again in May, they noticed it was a little well-loved as they say.

So, they spent the summer revamping it with every shift putting in some time. The front even features an official Lowndes County Fire Rescue seal!

Now, the students are already enjoying their very own Engine 20!

