TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The 5th Annual Big Bend Rodeo is happening on Friday, August 25 and Saturday, August 26 at the Gadsden Horsemen Arena in Quincy.

The event will have bareback riding, team roping, and bull riding.

Tickets are 15 dollars and children ages 4 and under get in for free.

The Big Bend Rodeo starts at 8 p.m.

