Woman shot, seriously injured in broad-daylight shooting on Holton Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A woman was shot in broad daylight Friday afternoon in Tallahassee, according to police.

Multiple rounds were fired outdoors around 2:30 p.m. at the Leon Arms Apartments in the southwest end of the capital city, according to the Tallahassee Police Department. The woman was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to TPD.

The shooting took place at 2502 Holton Street. Police are actively investigating, according to TPD.

“This is a very active scene right now and detectives are working to establish leads, speak with witnesses, and determine what unfolded prior to the shooting. A suspect description is not available at this time as we work to learn more. Additionally, no suspects have been detained at this moment. While officers have secured the scene, we always encourage residents to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt wrote in a statement.

This is not the first act of gun violence this week.

Just three days ago, two men were shot dead in northwest Tallahassee outside a recreation center on Dade Street, according to police. TPD has not identified any suspects since that shooting or made any arrests.

According to a WCTV internal shooting tracker, Friday’s incident marks the 70th shooting in the capital city this year. The two men who died Tuesday night were the 17th and 18th fatally shot in Tallahassee this year.

Two men are dead after a fatal shooting outside a recreation center on Dade Street in the capital city that took place just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. (Sam Thomas/WCTV)

