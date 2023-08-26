Dangerous heat this weekend as we track the tropics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another Heat Advisory in place today for most of the Big Bend and South Georgia, with an Excessive Heat Warning for Wakulla, Franklin, and Liberty. Heat index values can reach up to 112, with heat indices up to 115 in SW portions of the Big Bend. Actual temperatures will reach the upper 90s, with some spots potentially hitting that 100-degree mark.

Partly sunny for today with a few showers & storms trying to develop later this afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 30%.

Still hot for Sunday with highs in the upper 90s. A few more showers & storms will try to develop. Rain chances sit at 40%.

Monday will feature highs in the mid-90s with scattered, mainly afternoon and evening showers & storms.

The tropics will determine our forecast for Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will certainly be lower, with upper 80s to low 90s looking likely. It is likely that we see good chances for showers & thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday, as a frontal boundary approaching from the north will also increase rain chances.

Here’s the latest on our blob of energy in the NW Caribbean, also known as ‘Invest 93L’:

- As of 8 a.m., it is still NOT a tropical system. Not a depression, storm, or hurricane.

- It has a very high likelihood of developing into a tropical depression by the end of this weekend or Monday.

- Models are in good agreement that it will stall near the Yucatan (Southern Mexico) through Sunday evening.

- IF and WHEN it develops into a tropical system, the models will have a much better handle on the forecast track and intensity.

- Potential impacts to the Gulf Coast of Florida would most likely arrive Tuesday into Wednesday.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.