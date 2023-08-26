TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Today, we learned the identity of one of the 18-year-olds killed outside a rec center in Tallahassee earlier this week.

The aunt of Dalterius Shorter, who went by ‘Smokie,’ confirmed his death to WCTV. His family is now planning his funeral. It’s going to be in Quincy next weekend.

Family identifies 18-year-old killed Tuesday

Shorter was shot Tuesday night at the Lawrence-Gregory Community Center on Dade Street. He and another 18-year-old were shot in separate cars. Both were killed.

TPD is investigating the deaths as homicides. Police have not released the other victim’s name or any information about a possible suspect.

