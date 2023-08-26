FBI releases age-progression photos of missing Valdosta mother and son

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The case of a mother and son missing from Valdosta for nearly 21 years now has the attention of the FBI.

Today, the FBI posted these age progression photos of Paula Wade and her son Brandon on their missing persons’ website.

Paula would be 46 today. Brandon would be 24. They were 25 and 3, respectively, when they disappeared in October 2002.

WCTV spoke to Paula’s mom and sister last year, on the 20th anniversary of their disappearances.

They still pass out flyers and run a website about the case.

The FBI has joined Valdosta Police and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find new clues.

