Five people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Five people were shot at an apartment complex of Ocala Road in Tallahassee Friday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment complex along the 1300 Block of Ocala Road around 11:30 Friday night, per a TPD Watch Commander.

All five victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, although the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

TPD said no one was in custody. The investigation is active.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.