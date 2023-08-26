Tell Me Something Good
Five people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex

Five people were injured Friday night in Tallahassee.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Five people were shot at an apartment complex of Ocala Road in Tallahassee Friday night, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

Officers responded to an apartment complex along the 1300 Block of Ocala Road around 11:30 Friday night, per a TPD Watch Commander.

All five victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, although the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

TPD said no one was in custody. The investigation is active.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for updates.

