Florida’s ‘Price Gouging Hotline’ activated ahead of possible tropical system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ state of emergency declaration ahead of a possible tropical system, Attorney General Ashley Moody activated the state’s “Price Gouging Hotline” on Saturday.

The hotline is used as a way for residents to report “extreme price increases on essential commodities needed to prepare for the storm,” according to a press release from AG Moody. “Florida’s price gouging law only applies to items and services essential for use during the storm, including getting ready for or recovering from a storm, within the areas of a declared state of emergency,” the press release continued.

“I have activated our Price Gouging Hotline to take complaints about extreme price increases on commodities needed to prepare for a potential storm strike. Please make preparation now, pay attention to weather updates and report price gouging to my office...”

If you suspect any possible violations of Florida’s price gouging law, you can report it by going to MyFloridaLegal.com or by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM.

Florida’s price gouging law applies to essential needs in response to a declared state of emergency such as equipment, food, gasoline, hotel rooms, ice, lumber, and water.

“Violators of the price gouging statute are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to a total of $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a single 24-hour period as well as penalties for violations of other applicable laws,” said A.G. Moody.

