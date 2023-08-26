Football Friday Night: August 25 replay and scores

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:

Florida Scores:

Teams: Winner: Final Score: Halifax Academy vs. Aucilla Christian Aucilla Christian 7-6 Carrollwood Day vs. Madison County Deerfield-Windsor vs. Maclay Deerfield-Windsor 30-28 Wakulla vs. Chiles Wakulla 21-17 Fort White vs. Taylor County Postponed, Fort White leads 12-7 Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 11 a.m. North Florida Christian vs. Leon Leon 31-23 Gadsden County vs. Lowndes County Postponed Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 12 p.m. Brookwood vs. Wewa Brookwood 41-0 FAMU DRS vs. Bozeman FAMU DRS Florida High vs. Trinity Catholic Postponed Sept. 29 Jefferson County vs. Hamilton County Palm Coast vs. Suwannee Suwannee 33-13 Walton vs. Blountstown Holmes County vs. Marianna Lafayette vs. Dixie County St. John Paul II vs. IMG White IMG White 41-18 Rickards vs. Crestview Rickards 24-23 (Thursday game) Fort Walton vs. Godby Godby 28-6 Liberty County vs. Port St. Joe Port St. Joe 34-14 Franklin County vs. North Bay Haven North Bay Haven 42-0

Georgia Scores:

Teams: Winner: Final Score: Monroe vs. Cairo Cairo 35-21 Thomas County Central vs. Thomasville TCC 45-7 Valdosta vs. Cook Stockbridge vs. Colquitt County Colquitt County 47-27 Bainbridge vs. Coffee Coffee 23-14 Chattahoochee vs. Pelham Telfair County vs. Lanier County Canceled Seminole County vs. Early County Early County 33-13 Atkinson County vs. Berrien Postponed Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 8 p.m. Mitchell County at Worth County Worth County 44-12 Clinch at Macon County Macon County 22-19 Brooks County at Wayne County Wayne County 14-0

