Football Friday Night: August 25 replay and scores

Friday kicks off football season in Florida and is week two in Georgia
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:

Florida Scores:

Teams:Winner:Final Score:
Halifax Academy vs. Aucilla ChristianAucilla Christian7-6
Carrollwood Day vs. Madison County
Deerfield-Windsor vs. MaclayDeerfield-Windsor30-28
Wakulla vs. ChilesWakulla21-17
Fort White vs. Taylor CountyPostponed, Fort White leads 12-7Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 11 a.m.
North Florida Christian vs. LeonLeon31-23
Gadsden County vs. Lowndes CountyPostponedSaturday, Aug. 26 @ 12 p.m.
Brookwood vs. WewaBrookwood41-0
FAMU DRS vs. BozemanFAMU DRS
Florida High vs. Trinity CatholicPostponedSept. 29
Jefferson County vs. Hamilton County
Palm Coast vs. SuwanneeSuwannee33-13
Walton vs. Blountstown
Holmes County vs. Marianna
Lafayette vs. Dixie County
St. John Paul II vs. IMG WhiteIMG White41-18
Rickards vs. CrestviewRickards24-23 (Thursday game)
Fort Walton vs. GodbyGodby28-6
Liberty County vs. Port St. JoePort St. Joe34-14
Franklin County vs. North Bay HavenNorth Bay Haven42-0

Georgia Scores:

Teams:Winner:Final Score:
Monroe vs. CairoCairo35-21
Thomas County Central vs. ThomasvilleTCC45-7
Valdosta vs. Cook
Stockbridge vs. Colquitt CountyColquitt County47-27
Bainbridge vs. CoffeeCoffee23-14
Chattahoochee vs. Pelham
Telfair County vs. Lanier CountyCanceled
Seminole County vs. Early CountyEarly County33-13
Atkinson County vs. BerrienPostponedSaturday, Aug. 26 @ 8 p.m.
Mitchell County at Worth CountyWorth County44-12
Clinch at Macon CountyMacon County22-19
Brooks County at Wayne CountyWayne County14-0

