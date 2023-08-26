Football Friday Night: August 25 replay and scores
Friday kicks off football season in Florida and is week two in Georgia
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Keep track of scores across Florida and Georgia as they roll in Friday night here:
Florida Scores:
|Teams:
|Winner:
|Final Score:
|Halifax Academy vs. Aucilla Christian
|Aucilla Christian
|7-6
|Carrollwood Day vs. Madison County
|Deerfield-Windsor vs. Maclay
|Deerfield-Windsor
|30-28
|Wakulla vs. Chiles
|Wakulla
|21-17
|Fort White vs. Taylor County
|Postponed, Fort White leads 12-7
|Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 11 a.m.
|North Florida Christian vs. Leon
|Leon
|31-23
|Gadsden County vs. Lowndes County
|Postponed
|Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 12 p.m.
|Brookwood vs. Wewa
|Brookwood
|41-0
|FAMU DRS vs. Bozeman
|FAMU DRS
|Florida High vs. Trinity Catholic
|Postponed
|Sept. 29
|Jefferson County vs. Hamilton County
|Palm Coast vs. Suwannee
|Suwannee
|33-13
|Walton vs. Blountstown
|Holmes County vs. Marianna
|Lafayette vs. Dixie County
|St. John Paul II vs. IMG White
|IMG White
|41-18
|Rickards vs. Crestview
|Rickards
|24-23 (Thursday game)
|Fort Walton vs. Godby
|Godby
|28-6
|Liberty County vs. Port St. Joe
|Port St. Joe
|34-14
|Franklin County vs. North Bay Haven
|North Bay Haven
|42-0
Georgia Scores:
|Teams:
|Winner:
|Final Score:
|Monroe vs. Cairo
|Cairo
|35-21
|Thomas County Central vs. Thomasville
|TCC
|45-7
|Valdosta vs. Cook
|Stockbridge vs. Colquitt County
|Colquitt County
|47-27
|Bainbridge vs. Coffee
|Coffee
|23-14
|Chattahoochee vs. Pelham
|Telfair County vs. Lanier County
|Canceled
|Seminole County vs. Early County
|Early County
|33-13
|Atkinson County vs. Berrien
|Postponed
|Saturday, Aug. 26 @ 8 p.m.
|Mitchell County at Worth County
|Worth County
|44-12
|Clinch at Macon County
|Macon County
|22-19
|Brooks County at Wayne County
|Wayne County
|14-0
To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.
Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.
Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.