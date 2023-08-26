Game of the Week: Yellow Jackets swarm the Bulldogs to tie the all-time series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Yellow Jackets defeated the Bulldogs 45-7 on Friday night in Thomasville.

Thomas County Central’s victory over Thomasville Friday means the Yellow Jackets now tie the Bulldogs in the all-time series. The Rose City Rivalry is WCTV’s Game of the Week.

TCC beat Thomasville 31-0 last season, and they also snagged the title in last week’s Battle for the Bucket, defeating Cairo 38-0.

Friday marks week two of high school football in Georgia.

