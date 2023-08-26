Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in...
Four people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex
Shooting at Leon Arms on Holton Street
Woman shot, seriously injured in broad-daylight shooting in Tallahassee
Family identifies 18-year-old killed Tuesday
Family identifies 18-year-old killed Tuesday
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy
WCTV livestream
Watch live: News, weather and sports

Latest News

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Police say at least seven people were hurt in shooting Boston. They all sustained non-life...
Shooting in Boston during Caribbean carnival wounds at least 7 people
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration
File photo of Gov. DeSantia inside the state EOC in Tallahassee. (November 2022)
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of possible tropical system