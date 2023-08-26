Tell Me Something Good
Something Good - Lego to sell braille bricks to public for the first time

By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For kiddos here and across the country, Lego, the beloved building block, is rolling out braille bricks for the very first time!

The company says these special bricks have studs that correspond to the numbers and letters in the braille system.

The set is available in English and French, with more languages to be released next year.

Before now, the braille bricks were only distributed to organizations specializing in the education of children with vision impairment.

