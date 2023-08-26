State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of possible tropical system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Saturday issuing a state of emergency for 33 counties in the state ahead of a possible tropical system that is forecasted to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. The declaration of the emergency was done to help mobilize response teams within the state’s government should the storm head toward Florida.
The storm, which is expected to form off the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, was not fully organized as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to WCTV’s meteorologists. The National Hurricane Center started to formally investigate the storm, giving it the name of “Invest 93L” on Friday. If the storm is the next to fully develop, it would be given the name “Idalia” (ee-DAL-ya).
The counties encompassed within this state of emergency declaration are:
- Alachua
- Bay
- Calhoun
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Columbia
- DeSoto
- Dixie
- Franklin
- Gadsden
- Gilchrist
- Gulf
- Hamilton
- Hardee
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lee
- Leon
- Levy
- Liberty
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Sarasota
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Taylor
- Wakulla
“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week.” I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”
Read the full executive order below:
