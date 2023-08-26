State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of possible tropical system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Saturday issuing a state of emergency for 33 counties in the state ahead of a possible tropical system that is forecasted to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. The declaration of the emergency was done to help mobilize response teams within the state’s government should the storm head toward Florida.

The storm, which is expected to form off the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, was not fully organized as of 1 p.m. on Saturday, according to WCTV’s meteorologists. The National Hurricane Center started to formally investigate the storm, giving it the name of “Invest 93L” on Friday. If the storm is the next to fully develop, it would be given the name “Idalia” (ee-DAL-ya).

8AM 26 Aug: A disturbance in the Yucatan channel continues to show signs of organization. Interest in the Yucatan, W Cuba and Florida need to continue to monitor the progress of this system through the weekend. Stay up to date with the latest at https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/I3aRhxenYs — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 26, 2023

The counties encompassed within this state of emergency declaration are:

Alachua

Bay

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Wakulla

“I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week.” I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”

Read the full executive order below:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.