Tropical Depression Ten has developed near the Yucatan Peninsula

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Latest developments with Tropical Depression Ten

Saturday, August 26 - 5:09 PM

Tropical Depression Ten has developed east of the Yucatan Peninsula. Winds are 30 mph and the depression is barely moving as of the Saturday 5:00 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Ten is expected to strengthen into a Tropical storm by early next week and may reach hurricane strength by Tuesday. A storm must achieve winds 74 mph or greater to become a hurricane.

Landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast is likely by midweek. This is the FIRST cone issued by the National Hurricane Center and changes are expected with the cone of uncertainty over the next several days. It is still too early to get into specific impacts, so it will be important to stay weather aware and join the WCTV First Alert Weather Team over the next several days.

Will will continue to make make updates on this page! You can also track the tropics at our Hurricane Headquarters page.

Tropical Depression Ten has developed (WCTV)

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.