Tropical Depression Ten has developed near the Yucatan Peninsula

Expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico
TD Ten Satellite(WCTV)
By Austin Lowe and Josh Green
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Latest developments with Tropical Depression Ten

Saturday, August 26 - 5:09 PM

Tropical Depression Ten has developed east of the Yucatan Peninsula. Winds are 30 mph and the depression is barely moving as of the Saturday 5:00 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Ten is expected to strengthen into a Tropical storm by early next week and may reach hurricane strength by Tuesday. A storm must achieve winds 74 mph or greater to become a hurricane.

Landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast is likely by midweek. This is the FIRST cone issued by the National Hurricane Center and changes are expected with the cone of uncertainty over the next several days. It is still too early to get into specific impacts, so it will be important to stay weather aware and join the WCTV First Alert Weather Team over the next several days.

Will will continue to make make updates on this page! You can also track the tropics at our Hurricane Headquarters page.

