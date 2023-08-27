BREAKING: Tallahassee Police investigate shooting at Eagle Peak Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

A TPD spokesman said the shooting happened just after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. They arrived at the Eagle Peak Apartment complex located in the 2600 block of W Pensacola St. to find a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment but is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

This is an open and active investigation. Check back for updates.

