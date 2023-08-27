Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

BREAKING: Tallahassee Police investigate shooting at Eagle Peak Apartments

Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.
Tallahassee Police Department Headquarters on June 8, 2023.(Sam Thomas/WCTV)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

A TPD spokesman said the shooting happened just after 8 a.m. on Sunday morning. They arrived at the Eagle Peak Apartment complex located in the 2600 block of W Pensacola St. to find a man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was transported to the hospital for treatment but is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

This is an open and active investigation. Check back for updates.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in...
Four people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of possible tropical system
Family identifies 18-year-old killed Tuesday
Family identifies 18-year-old killed Tuesday
Meteorologist Josh Green is here with a tropics update and our weekend forecast.
Dangerous heat this weekend as we track the tropics
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Football Friday Night: August 25th show replay and scores

Latest News

TD Ten Satellite
Tropical Depression Ten is expected to develop into a hurricane by Tuesday
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man hospitalized after Holton St. shooting
Tropical Depression 10 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Idalia on Sunday.
Josh's Forecast
Florida's Attorney General seal
Florida’s ‘Price Gouging Hotline’ activated ahead of possible tropical system