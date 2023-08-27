Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Forecasters: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Gulf of Mexico

Tormenta tropical Idalia
Idalia(NOAA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S., the National Hurricane Center said.

At 11:15 a.m., the storm was located about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving east at 2 mph (3.2 kph) with highest sustained winds of 40 mph (64 kph), forecasters said. Hurricanes have winds of 74 mph (119 kph) and above.

Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward the west coast of Florida. Initial forecasts indicated that could happen on Wednesday. It was not expected to menace southwest Florida where deadly Hurricane Ian struck last year.

Tropical storm conditions are expected Sunday over the Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday in a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has directed state emergency officials to begin preparations for a storm.

“Residents should remain vigilant and prepare for possible impacts early next week,” said the Republican governor, who is a candidate for the GOP presidential nomination.

So far this year, the U.S. East Coast has been spared from cyclones but in the west, Tropical Storm Hilary caused widespread flooding, mudslides and road closures earlier this month in Mexico, California, Nevada and points to the north.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently said the 2023 hurricane season would be far busier than initially forecast, partly because of extremely warm ocean temperatures. The season runs through Nov. 30, with August and September typically the peak.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in...
Four people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
Family identifies 18-year-old killed Tuesday
Family identifies 18-year-old killed Tuesday
Meteorologist Josh Green is here with a tropics update and our weekend forecast.
Dangerous heat this weekend as we track the tropics
wctv football friday night logo on a rain background
Football Friday Night: August 25th show replay and scores

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
SpaceX capsule docks at space station carrying 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Sandbag locations
Local sandbag locations open ahead of Idalia
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia