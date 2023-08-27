Hot Sunday with a few afternoon storms, Tropics heating up

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday will be another hot afternoon with highs near 100. Morning sunshine with PM clouds and isolated storms. The chance of rain is 40%, so not everyone will see the storms, but half of us will. Similar conditions on Monday with highs in the mid-90s. Rain is likely Tuesday and Wednesday as a tropical system moves toward the Gulf Coast. This will also keep temperatures cooler in the upper 80s.

The big story, tropics...

Tropical Depression Nine is around the Yucatan Peninsula this evening and movement is expected to be limited over the next 24 hours. So, this time tomorrow, things may not look a whole lot different.

Tropical Storm strength is expected by Monday and strengthening even more into a hurricane by Tuesday as the tropical disturbance moves north in the warm open Gulf.

With water temperatures very HOT, rapid intensification is possible. There is also no dust or dry air to impact the development in the Gulf of Mexico.

The one caveat is wind shear. Winds change speed and direction with height from the surface to the jet stream level. That will tear storms apart.

When looking at data, I have noticed a general consistency of landfall between the panhandle and the southeast Big Bend/Emerald Coast. We will continue to get a clearer picture heading into tomorrow. We look for model consistency over the span of days. The more consistent, the more confident we can be in narrowing down the area of landfall.

The cone of uncertainty WILL change location over the next few days. A few things to note with the cone:

It does not show you how big the storm will be or other impacts outside of wind. 66% of the time the storm’s path will stay within the forecast cone. Storm impacts occur outside of the forecast cone too.

Remember to just stay weather-aware over the next few days!

