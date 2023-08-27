Leon County opens sandbag locations ahead of Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As Tropical Depression 10 is expected to be upgraded to Tropical Storm Idalia by Sunday afternoon, Leon County and the City of Tallahassee have opened multiple sandbag locations to help residents prepare.

City of Tallahassee Locations

Sandbag sites are available at Mile Blankenship Skate Park(2909 Jackson Bluff Road)

Former Northwood Centre site off Tharpe Street

The city said sandbags are limited to 25 bags per house. Shovels are not provided so you will need to bring one with you.

Leon County Locations open at 2 p.m.

Leon County’s Northeast Branch Library, 5513 Thomasville Road

Apalachee Regional Park (Solid Waste Management Facility), 7550 Apalachee Parkway

Fred George Park, 3043 Capital Circle NW

At the intersection of Oak Ridge Road at Ranchero Road

Leon County has limited the number of bags to 15 per household. These sites are staffed to help residents fill bags as quickly as possible.

Leon County advised residents to stay weather-aware to protect life and property.

Residents are also encouraged not to pass through floodwaters, to find another route as they should be considered contaminated.

Updates on official road closures can be found by downloading the Leon County Citizens Connect App in the Apple or Google Play store and the Leon County Emergency Information Portal (EIP) at www.LeonCountyFL.gov/ei/

For updates on City of Tallahassee operations, visit Talgov.com .

