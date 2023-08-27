LIVE BLOG: Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, August 27 - 5:00 PM: Idalia is starting a northward path very slowly at 3 mph. According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center winds are 40 mph with Tropical Storm Idalia and pressure is down to 996mb.

The latest advisory has a stronger storm making landfall, a category 2 with winds to 100 mph. A big reason for a trend toward a stronger storm is the fact that Idalia had little to no land interaction with the Yucatan peninsula. Staying over the water has allowed the storm to maintain strength.

It will be important to see how Idalia behaves in the next 12 to 24 hours, the storm may trend stronger and it may trend weaker. It will be important to keep informed about the changes ahead.

Given the confidence of a stronger storm and impacts to the Big Bend, the National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Watch for Lafayette and Taylor counties, also for coastal Jefferson, Wakulla, Franklin and Gulf counties.

Sunday, August 27 - 11:15 AM: As expected, we now have Tropical Storm Idalia. No change in forecast track or intensity from the update 15 minutes ago, only an adjustment in current pressure and wind speed.

Here is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

Sunday, August 27 - 11:00 AM: Tropical Depression 10 will be upgraded to Tropical Storm Idalia later today. The pressure within the storm is dropping, which is indicative of strengthening. As of 11am the sustained winds were still at 35 mph.

Soon-to-be Tropical Storm Idalia will continue to meaner in the northwestern Caribbean Sea before taking a sharp turn to the north by Monday morning. It will then quickly travel up the Gulf of Mexico and continue strengthening. It is likely to become a hurricane by Tuesday.

Idalia will likely impact the Gulf Coast of Florida as a hurricane. The forecast cone and computer models will continue to adjust to the east and west as new data comes in. Take today and Monday to check and restock your hurricane supply kit. Have a hurricane plan in place for if and when it will need to be carried out.

Here is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

Sunday, August 27 - 5:00 AM: Tropical Depression 10 continues to meander near the Yucatan in the northwestern Caribbean Sea. This trend is expected to continue through Sunday night. During this time, it may strengthen into a tropical storm. When this happens, it will be named Tropical Storm Idalia.

On Monday, this storm will turn to the north and quickly move up the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to strengthen into at least a Category 1 hurricane before impacting the Florida Gulf Coast.

The timing for this system still falls sometime between late Tuesday into Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Here is the most recent forecast advisory from the National Hurricane Center:

Saturday, August 26 - 11:00 PM: Tropical Depression Ten has made little movement since this afternoon. Current movement is southwest at 2 mph. The center of circulation has lost a lot of the convection, shower and storms that surround it. It also appears that the circulation is moving toward the Yucatan Peninsula. If the low moves over land (as we expected) this will slow down the strengthening process. As of the 11:00 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center, winds have increased to 35 mph, tropical storm force winds are 39 - 73 mph.

Tropical Depression Ten could strengthen into a tropical storm as soon as Sunday. We think that Sunday will be a big day in telling how this tropical disturbance behaves into next week. With very warm waters and little shear east of the Yucatan, I would not be shocked for continuous strengthening as long as it stays over water.

The x-factor is wind shear present in the Gulf of Mexico. 25 to 40 knot shear is evident and may initially slow down development despite the warm waters.

By Monday or Tuesday we could be looking at conditions becoming more favorable for more rapid development. Data suggests a category 1 storm in the Gulf by Tuesday morning. Model data continues to suggest a Category 1 landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast.

Winds will also lead to increase rip current risk, especially Tuesday and Wednesday.

Saturday, August 26 - 5:00 PM: Tropical Depression Ten has developed east of the Yucatan Peninsula. Winds are 30 mph and the depression is barely moving as of the Saturday 5:00 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Ten is expected to strengthen into a Tropical storm by early next week and may reach hurricane strength by Tuesday. A storm must achieve winds 74 mph or greater to become a hurricane.

Landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast is likely by midweek. This is the FIRST cone issued by the National Hurricane Center and changes are expected with the cone of uncertainty over the next several days. It is still too early to get into specific impacts, so it will be important to stay weather aware and join the WCTV First Alert Weather Team over the next several days.

