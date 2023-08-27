Man hospitalized after Holton St. shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2500 block of Holton Street.

A TPD spokesperson said they responded to the shooting just after 4:30 Sunday morning and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is an open and active investigation. Check back for updates.

