Man hospitalized after Holton St. shooting

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape(MGN)
By Madison Glaser
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in the 2500 block of Holton Street.

A TPD spokesperson said they responded to the shooting just after 4:30 Sunday morning and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is an open and active investigation. Check back for updates.

