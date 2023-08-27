Taylor County Schools plan early release day ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County School officials confirmed students will be released at noon on Tuesday, as the district anticipates effects from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Idalia is expected to become a hurricane this week; the district told WCTV they will be releasing more information on Monday.

