Taylor County Schools plan early release day ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

By Staci Inez
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Taylor County School officials confirmed students will be released at noon on Tuesday, as the district anticipates effects from Tropical Storm Idalia.

Idalia is expected to become a hurricane this week; the district told WCTV they will be releasing more information on Monday.

To monitor updates on the storm’s progress, click here for our continued coverage.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here.

