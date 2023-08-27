Tracking the latest on Tropical Storm Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The main story in your forecast is going to be Idalia. Let’s start with changes form yesterday to todays forecast cone:

Tropical Storms Idalia has been over open water throughout its lifespan, rather than over the Yucatan. Staying over open water has allowed for continuing the development.

With a stronger start, a stronger end is now forecast. Landfall is now a category 2 storm with winds to 100 mph.

A shift to the east - so our eastern counties are out of the cone. It is important to remember, the cone only represents where the CENTER of the storm will be. Tropical storm force winds expected up to 150 miles from the center. This means tropical storm force winds likely for most of the area (39 - 73 mph).

The cone will continue to shift in the coming days, whether it is east, or west is tbd. A westward shift would mean more impacts for us, eastward would mean less.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for much of all of the big bend coastline. This means that hurricane force winds are possible in the next 48 hours, likely arriving late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Idalia is now a tropical storm with winds of 40 mph according to the National Hurricane Center’s 5:00 pm advisory. You can stay up to date with the latest changes regarding the tropical storm here.

Tropical storm force winds (39 to 73 mph) to hurricane force winds (74+ mph) are expected to arrive Tuesday evening along the Gulf coast. Given the latest track, storm surge should be lower, but still an impact to watch. Forecast surge is looking to be around 2 to 4 feet.

Isolated tornado risk as out bands move onshore late Tuesday into Wednesday. Uncertainty of where the tornado threat will be highest exists due to the track wobble.

Heavy rainfall expected, with highest totals for eastern Big Bend locations. This corridor will likely shift some in the coming days.

While we can not get into the specific location of impacts the bottom line is there will be impacts from a likely hurricane late Tuesday evening into Wednesday. That is why we have rain chances high both days. After Wednesday we will see a few days of afternoon storms and temperatures back into the 90s.

To recap your 7 Day Forecast, Monday a few afternoon showers and storms look possible. Rain chance around 40%.

Much of Tuesday will remain quiet, Tuesday evening into Wednesday are when you can expect tropical storm to hurricane conditions. High temperatures low 90s Tuesday and in the 80s Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday Idalia will be gone, but a few afternoon storms from the sea breeze boundary are possible. Highs in the low 90s, normal for the year.

Looking ahead to next weekend, much drier air works in meaning lower rain chances. Highs will be in the mid 90s lows near 70.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.