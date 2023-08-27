Tracking Tropical Depression 10 and checking in on our local Sunday weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hot & humid again today. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s with heat index values up to 112. There is a heat advisory in place for most of our area. Scattered showers & storms are possible this afternoon & evening.

Still quite hot on Monday with highs in the mid-90s. There will be a slightly better chance for scattered afternoon/evening showers & storms as well.

All eyes are on Tropical Depression 10, which will soon be Tropical Storm Idalia, for Tuesday and Wednesday. The earliest arrival of tropical storm-force winds would be Tuesday evening. As of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, this system is expected to make landfall along the Florida Gulf Coast sometime between late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a hurricane.

Follow along with our tropics blog, which is posted near the top on the main page of our website WCTV.tv. There you will find all the latest forecast advisories and information.

A bit cooler and drier looking ahead to the upcoming weekend.

