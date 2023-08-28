14-year-old girl killed in Valdosta shooting, 4 charged in connection

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four people have been charged in the shooting death of a 14-year-old female victim on Sunday night.

Valdosta police officers say after responding to a call that a person had been shot on the 1000 block of North Lee Street, police found a 14-year-old victim with a gunshot victim inside a home. She was declared dead at the scene.

Police say through an investigation and interviews, police say the female was inside a bedroom with other minors and an 18-year-old along with at least two firearms. One of the firearms discharged which led to the victim being shot, according to VPD.

The four minors and 18-year-olds present in the room reportedly fled through the window of the room after the gun went off.

Police then were able to track down the 18-year-old and minors and arrest them.

Jayden McCutchin, 18, is charged with second-degree murder (party to the crime), second-degree cruelty to children (party to the crime).

A 14-year-old male juvenile to second-degree murder (party to the crime), second-degree cruelty to children (part to the crime), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a minor and tampering with evidence

A 16-year-old male juvenile is charged with second-degree murder (party to the crime), second-degree cruelty to children (part to the crime) and possession of a firearm by a minor

A 15-year-old female juvenile is charged with second-degree murder (party to the crime), second-degree cruelty to children (part to the crime) and possession of a firearm by a minor

McCutchin was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

The other juveniles arrested were taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.

“This is a tragic incident that should not have happened. These juveniles had firearms without knowing how to handle them, and it resulted in a young lady losing her life. Our condolences go out to the family as they try to heal during this process.” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

