Big Bend counties announce shelter openings ahead of Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Idalia nears closer to the Florida coast, several counties in the Big Bend area have announced plans to open emergency shelters.

Taylor County (Opening 10 a.m. 8/29)

Taylor County Elementary School (Pet Friendly)

1600 E Green St, Perry, FL 32347

Suwannee County (Opening 12 p.m. 8/29):

General Population / Pet Friendly:

Suwannee Pineview Elementary School

1748 Ohio Avenue South Live Oak, FL 32064

General Population: Branford Elementary School

26801 SR 247 Branford, FL 32008

Special Needs (medically necessary):Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School

1419 Walker Street SW Live Oak, FL 32064

Madison County (Opening 5 p.m. 8/29):

Madison County Central School

2093 US-90, Madison, FL 32340

