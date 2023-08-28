Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

Big Bend counties announce shelter openings ahead of Idalia

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Idalia moves between Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, left, and Cuba, right. Idalia intensified early Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Idalia nears closer to the Florida coast, several counties in the Big Bend area have announced plans to open emergency shelters.

Taylor County (Opening 10 a.m. 8/29)

Taylor County Elementary School (Pet Friendly)

1600 E Green St, Perry, FL 32347

Suwannee County (Opening 12 p.m. 8/29):

General Population / Pet Friendly:

Suwannee Pineview Elementary School

1748 Ohio Avenue South Live Oak, FL 32064

General Population: Branford Elementary School

26801 SR 247 Branford, FL 32008

Special Needs (medically necessary):Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School

1419 Walker Street SW Live Oak, FL 32064

Madison County (Opening 5 p.m. 8/29):

Madison County Central School

2093 US-90, Madison, FL 32340

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMA Cone
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in...
Four people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting at Eagle Peak Apartments
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man hospitalized after Holton St. shooting

Latest News

Sandbag locations
Local sandbag locations open ahead of Idalia
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Taylor County
President issues federal emergency declaration in advance of Idalia's landfall in Florida.
President Biden Approves Florida Emergency Declaration
Taylor County High School
Taylor County Schools to close ahead of Idalia