Big Bend counties announce shelter openings ahead of Idalia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Idalia nears closer to the Florida coast, several counties in the Big Bend area have announced plans to open emergency shelters.
Taylor County (Opening 10 a.m. 8/29)
Taylor County Elementary School (Pet Friendly)
1600 E Green St, Perry, FL 32347
Suwannee County (Opening 12 p.m. 8/29):
General Population / Pet Friendly:
Suwannee Pineview Elementary School
1748 Ohio Avenue South Live Oak, FL 32064
General Population: Branford Elementary School
26801 SR 247 Branford, FL 32008
Special Needs (medically necessary):Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School
1419 Walker Street SW Live Oak, FL 32064
Madison County (Opening 5 p.m. 8/29):
Madison County Central School
2093 US-90, Madison, FL 32340
