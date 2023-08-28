Florida braces for Tropical Storm Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Capital Bureau) - At least 46 counties along Florida’s Gulf Coast are under a state of emergency ahead of Idalia.

After briefing emergency leaders Monday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded that declaration.

“This is going to be a major hurricane,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference Monday morning.

DeSantis encouraged all Floridians to take this storm seriously. The Florida Emergency Operation Center is activated, working around the clock monitoring Idalia.

He said the state is ready with fuel, search and rescue teams, and 2500 guardsmen already positioned with more coming.

Local evacuation orders are expected in communities along the coast starting Monday, but the governor says that doesn’t mean you need to travel thousands of miles.

“You do not need to leave the state of Florida. You basically need to go to higher ground,” DeSantis said.

Monday, the National Hurricane Center predicted the storm will hit the Big Bend region, but Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie encourages everyone in the state to have a plan in place.

“If your community is not in the forecast cone, it does not mean you are clear. Please look at all the watches and warnings,” Guthrie said.

Governor DeSantis said he’s already working with President Joe Biden for relief from the storm. Biden approved DeSantis’ disaster declaration, activating FEMA resources.

“We have a responsibility as Americans to come together and do what we can to mitigate any damage,” Guthrie said.

This year’s state budget includes $2.3 billion for disaster relief.

Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis encouraged people to take pictures and video of your property before the storm.

He said that will help speed up any claims you might make after the storm.

