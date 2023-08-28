Tell Me Something Good
Contests
ShareIt!
Meet the Team
Contact Us

‘Georgia will be prepared’: Gov Kemp urges Georgians to prepare for Tropical Storm Idalia

Governor Kemp announced the (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center
Governor Kemp announced the (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center
By Ty Grant
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that he has directed the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center (SOC), the SOC is to monitor and prepare for any impact caused by Tropical Storm Idalia.

Partners from all relevant state response agencies will closely monitor the storm as it moves toward Florida where it is expected to make landfall on Wednesday morning.

Tropical Storm Idalia is currently forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane along the Florida Big Bend on Wednesday morning. Meteorologists expect it will then weaken to a Category 1 hurricane as the center moves into far southeast Georgia later on Wednesday.

Tropical storm force winds will begin to move into south Georgia around mid-morning. Winds and heavy rainfall will increase throughout the morning and continue through Wednesday evening.

Tropical storm force winds (40+ mph) are expected across southeastern Georgia and hurricane force wind gusts (75+ mph) will be possible in extreme southern Georgia, as well as along the entire immediate coastline late Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

Governor Kemp and GEMA/HS are closely monitoring the status and path of Tropical Storm Idalia and will provide updates when appropriate.

In the interim, Georgians are encouraged to remain weather aware by keeping a close eye on weather forecasts and media reports on the storm system and to make any necessary preparations.

Those who find themselves in Idalia’s eventual path can also consult this informational website provided by GEMA/HS that includes tips on storm preparedness before, during, and after a hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DMA Cone
LIVE BLOG: Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia
florida state of emergency
State of Emergency issued in Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
A large law enforcement presence investigates a shooting at Acasa Ocala Apartments in...
Four people shot at Tallahassee apartment complex
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee Police investigate shooting at Eagle Peak Apartments
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Man hospitalized after Holton St. shooting

Latest News

Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane, and is expected to be the first hurricane to make...
Sign up for your county’s emergency alerts here
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Big Bend counties announce shelter openings ahead of Idalia
WRDW
Leon County declares State of Emergency; Shelters opening Tuesday
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Mandatory evacuation order issued for Suwannee County
Sandbag locations
Local sandbag locations open ahead of Idalia