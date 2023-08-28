Idalia expected to strenghten into a hurricane on Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hot and humid today with high temperatures in the mid-90s, feeling close to 110 in some spots. As a result, we have another Heat Advisory for portions of the Big Bend. Partly sunny with afternoon scattered showers and storms.

The first half of Tuesday will not be too bad. We will expect bands of showers and thunderstorms to work across our area from the south and east, but we will see more of those later on in the day. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. It will start to get breezy later on in the day, as tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as 8 pm. Therefore, preparations in anticipation of Idalia should be completed before the sun sets.

Tropical storm conditions are possible overnight for the Big Bend. Idalia is expected to reach the Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning; therefore hurricane conditions will be possible then, particularly for our southeastern Big Bend counties.

That risk then shifts into our more eastern South Georgia counties throughout Wednesday morning into the midday. Impacts for specific locations will become clearer by tomorrow.

Hurricane watches are currently up across the Gulf Coast. There is also a storm surge watch. You can get all the latest information on Idalia by visiting the home page on our website. There, you will see a live blog that is tracking Idalia.

The upcoming weekend is looking quite nice for now, with low chances of rain and not too hot.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.