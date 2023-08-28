Leon County declares State of Emergency; Shelters opening Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County officials declared a state of emergency in the area Monday afternoon in light of Tropical Storm Idalia’s approach.

Emergency officials also announced storm shelters will be opening Tuesday evening. Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna announced four shelter locations opening Tuesday at 5 p.m.:

Chiles High School: 7200 Lawton Chiles Ln Lincoln High School: 3838 Trojan Trail Rickards High School: 3013 Jim Lee Rd Fort Braden K-8: 15100 Blountstown Hwy

Watch this recording of our live stream to see the press conference from the capital city and Leon County officials:

Additionally, the county has an active map they will update to show shelter information. You can watch live updates as shelters open here. Other emergency information is available here.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said mutual aid has been secured from Lousiana, Ohio and Kentucky, with crews arriving to assist electric needs by Tuesday evening.

Drainage areas are being cleared of debris. And the Tallahassee International Airport is operational and is ready to assist with any emergency management requests, Dailey said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

